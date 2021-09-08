TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Kylie Jenner has the internet in meltdown mode with pregnancy announcement

Model is preggers with her second child

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
08 September 2021 - 08:15
Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott. File Photo
Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott. File Photo
Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/

US model and media personality Kylie Jenner is going to be a mom for the second time, and fans can't deal.

The star confirmed the good news on social media, tagging her baby daddy Travis Scott.

Kylie posted a montage of clips of her finding out she is pregnant and sharing it with her family. Fans also got to hear the baby's heartbeat when she visited the doctor with her daughter Stormi.

In another clip, Stormi is seen handing her grandmother, Kris Jenner, a sonogram of her new sibling.

“What is this? Wait, are you pregnant? Stormi, we're going to have a baby,”  Kris says  before declaring it “one of the happiest days of my life”.

This will be Kylie and Travis' second child together. Stormi was born in 2018 in Los Angeles.

The couple were the toast of social media, with Kylie topping the trends list internationally.

In SA, the social media streets were flooded with reactions to the announcement.

While many found it beautiful, some said it made them super broody.

'Thank you to everyone': Kardashian-Jenners take final bow as 'KUWTK' ends

After 14 years of drama, fashion and family, 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', the television series that made Kim Kardashian and her siblings ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Kim Kardashian joins billionaire club as sister Kylie Jenner drops off Forbes list

Kim Kardashian has added the word “billionaire” to her resume.
Lifestyle
5 months ago

WATCH | Cuteness overload as celebs' kids try the #Don'tEatItChallenge

The latest challenge sweeping social media is a thorough test of two character traits that little kids aren’t particularly well known for: patience ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘She’s my comfort zone, my breath of fresh air’ — Shauwn Mkhize​ gushes ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘You keep changing the game’: Pitso Mosimane gives Cassper’s new alcohol ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Thuli Phongolo: ‘My ancestors are working overtime’ TshisaLIVE
  4. Monique Muller’s brother says Katlego Maboe won’t get apology, money out of him TshisaLIVE
  5. Sello Maake Ka-Ncube speaks out on alleged harassment from 'exes' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...