WATCH | Kylie Jenner has the internet in meltdown mode with pregnancy announcement

US model and media personality Kylie Jenner is going to be a mom for the second time, and fans can't deal.

The star confirmed the good news on social media, tagging her baby daddy Travis Scott.

Kylie posted a montage of clips of her finding out she is pregnant and sharing it with her family. Fans also got to hear the baby's heartbeat when she visited the doctor with her daughter Stormi.

In another clip, Stormi is seen handing her grandmother, Kris Jenner, a sonogram of her new sibling.

“What is this? Wait, are you pregnant? Stormi, we're going to have a baby,” Kris says before declaring it “one of the happiest days of my life”.