Cici opens up about getting married in secret & how her new album has the deets

It's been four years since Cici released a body of work and now that she's back, her fans are about to play catch up with her as she delves deep into some of her life's experiences that have not been made public yet.

“I try to be as authentic as I possibly can. I call my album 'the audio books of Cici' as it depicts the events of my life. Doing it through music makes it more tasteful and people can consume and resonate with my experiences better,” she tells TshisaLIVE.

In her latest album titled Sukulila, the songstress gives her fans a glimpse into her life as a mother, her family and finding love again.

The singer reveals that she secretly got traditionally married to the father of her son but she chose to keep the news private.

“I am off the market and it wasn't made a public thing because I try to keep that part of my life private. I'm very public with him but I am very private on social media because I feel like there are certain things in your life that you need to protect, especially the things you care about.”

While she still has plans to have a white wedding, Cici says that she put the idea on hold because she was pregnant when they started the lobola negotiations.

“I didn't go through with the whole white wedding thing because right after we did the lobola negations then boom! There was a bun,” she said, before chuckling.