From AKA’s legal battles to Cass & fundraisers: Here’s why everyone’s talking about 'The Braai Show'

SABC1 premiered the first episode of The Braai Show season two last night, after AKA's lawyer earlier had served the channel a cease and desist letter.

Fans had been itching to see whether the show would go on air, and after its premier it was the top trending topic on Twitter.

HERE ARE THREE REASONS EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT THE BRAAI SHOW:

CASSPER HOSTING THE SHOW

Cassper Nyovest made his debut as the new host on the show last night, taking over from his hip-hop rival AKA, and received a lot of positive reviews.

When the rapper first announced that he was venturing into the TV presenting space, he said he was nervous but keen to learn.

“Very interesting job that I took actually, very nervous but I have to kill it. It's gonna open up mad doors,” he wrote.

“Since there's no shows, we have to take other types of shows, so it's my new job, first time presenting. I'm very nervous but I'm very keen to learn and explore and also connect with the market.”