Miss SA Ntando Kunene celebrates the one year anniversary of her children's book

Former Miss SA Ntando Kunene is killing this author thing and recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of her first children's book.

Ntando and her long-time friend, Thokozane Dyosini, saved the day last year when they published Cory in the Universe to help kids understand Covid-19 and how to deal with the stress it brings.

The books features young superheroes who use their powers to combat Covid-19, while providing advice to readers on how to help them cope with the uncertainty the virus brings.

Taking to social media this week, Ntando and Thokozane celebrated a year since the book's release and said it was a dream come true.

“Just like we celebrate the birth of new beginnings, today we celebrate the day our baby Cory in the Universe was born. Last year on this day we gave birth to our little superheroes.

“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to share our work with you all. The launch of Cory in the Universe was one we dreamt of.

“It’s our year of firsts: first birthday. First children’s book. First year of grace. Thank you to everyone who has bought, read and enjoyed our children’s novel. This is the first of many more celebrations to come,” Ntando wrote.