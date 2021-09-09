TshisaLIVE

WATCH | The Ndlovu Youth Choir's cover of 'Bella Ciao' will give you serious goosies!

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
09 September 2021 - 13:00

The weekend is nearly here and we have just the vibe to get you in the mood.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir have BEEN giving us the choir to our lives over the last few years and recently dropped a cover of Nicole Elocin and Tyler ICU's smash Bella Ciao.

The version opened with a soul-reaching solo before kicking into high gear. 

Before you know it, you will be moving your body and feeling like Dezemba came early.

It comes just weeks after the choir, who competed in the final of America’s Got Talent, took part in the #GhanamaChallenge by performing Makhadzi and Prince Benza's hit single.

