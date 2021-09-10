Are you a content creator? Mihlali Ndamase thinks y'all should form a support group

Mihlali has been vocal about the state of her mental health on social media, and the effects of social media and her name constantly being among the trends in SA.

“I put myself on the platter and I put myself out there and you take it or you leave it. If you don't like it, don't eat from this platter, eat from another one. I'm a very raw person and I'm very honest and transparent,” she told TshisaLIVE previously.

In a recent interview with Donovan Goliath on The Lite Show, Mihlali said she initially thought of venturing into the corporates beauty space but found that she could monetise her career as an influencer.

“I planned on going to corporate, that never happened. I was going to work for a beauty powerhouse. I've always been in love with makeup, I was going to study marketing and then go work for a L'Oréal or something behind the scenes and create content as a hobby.”