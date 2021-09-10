TshisaLIVE

Are you a content creator? Mihlali Ndamase thinks y'all should form a support group

10 September 2021 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Mihlali Ndamase suggests that content creators should have a support group.
Image: Instagram/ Mihlali Ndamase

YouTuber and social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase has spoken up about the demands of being a content creator and the need for a support group.

Mihlali took to Twitter on Tuesday saying she believed it was important for content creators to have a “safe space” to keep their mental health intact.

“We need some sort of support group for content creators in this country, a safe space for our mental health and overall well-being. This job takes so much from you, and not a lot of people speak about that,” she wrote.

Mihlali has been vocal about the state of her mental health on social media, and the effects of social media and her name constantly being among the trends in SA.

I put myself on the platter and I put myself out there and you take it or you leave it. If you don't like it, don't eat from this platter, eat from another one. I'm a very raw person and I'm very honest and transparent,” she told TshisaLIVE previously.

In a recent interview with Donovan Goliath on The Lite Show, Mihlali said she initially thought of venturing into the corporates beauty space but found that she could monetise her career as an influencer.

“I planned on going to corporate, that never happened. I was going to work for a beauty powerhouse. I've always been in love with makeup, I was going to study marketing and then go work for a L'Oréal or something behind the scenes and create content as a hobby.”

