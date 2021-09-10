Lady Du claps back after being told not to ‘claim’ to know how to DJ

A “fan” of DJ Lady Du recently fetched a clap back when he tried to suggest the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker should stick to singing and leave DJing alone because she’s “not that good”.

Lady Du didn’t waste time when she put the person in his place by telling him that not only does she come from a family of music, she starting learning how to DJ while she was still in primary school and therefore wasn’t going to allow a random person to tell her she’s not “good”.

The guy, who said he was a fan of Lady Du’s voice, commented on a video clip she posted on her Instagram showing off her DJ skills.

“Haa my friend andivumi tuu apho kwi desk (I don’t approve of your skills on the desk) but as an artist you are wow! So hlala kwi (focus on the) mic my dear because you are a Queen there and no-one come close to you,” she said.

But Lady Du wasn’t having it and she hit back with: “I’ve been playing since I was 10. I play better than I sing. That’s not for you to even comment on. I’m a skilled DJ.

“Lapho (there) I don’t even need opinions.”