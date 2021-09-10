TshisaLIVE

Lady Du claps back after being told not to ‘claim’ to know how to DJ

‘I’ve been playing since I was 10. I play better than I sing. That’s not for you to even comment on. I’m a skilled DJ. Lapho I don’t even need opinions’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
10 September 2021 - 14:00
Lady Du, seen here with her father, made sure to tell a 'troll' she's been a DJ from the age of 10 so she has no doubt she's good.
Lady Du, seen here with her father, made sure to tell a 'troll' she's been a DJ from the age of 10 so she has no doubt she's good.
Image: Instagram/Lady Du

A “fan” of DJ Lady Du recently fetched a clap back when he tried to suggest the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker should stick to singing and leave DJing alone because she’s “not that good”.

Lady Du didn’t waste time when she put the person in his place by telling him that not only does she come from a family of music, she starting learning how to DJ while she was still in primary school and therefore wasn’t going to allow a random person to tell her she’s not “good”.

The guy, who said he was a fan of Lady Du’s voice, commented on a video clip she posted on her Instagram showing off her DJ skills.

Haa my friend andivumi tuu apho kwi desk (I don’t approve of your skills on the desk) but as an artist you are wow! So hlala kwi (focus on the) mic my dear because you are a Queen there and no-one come close to you,” she said.

But Lady Du wasn’t having it and she hit back with: “I’ve been playing since I was 10. I play better than I sing. That’s not for you to even comment on. I’m a skilled DJ.

“Lapho (there) I don’t even need opinions.”

Fans who have followed the Dakiwe hitmaker from her hustle days in the industry filled up the comment section with praises for her skills and comments on how proud they are of her.

Lady Du began her journey in music at the tender age of nine. Her grandfather Alias  owned one of the first nightclubs in Vosloorus, and her father is known in the DJ circle as DJ Choc and she is niece of YFM’s DJ Zan-D.

Following up the post, the DJ gave props to her father, who she said was her biggest influence and the reason she does music.

“I took the light from my dad. He is the reason I started and won’t ever stop. Our home is a music museum with more than 1,000 vinyls and a big studio.”

Lady Du shares her come-up story and how her 9-5 fed her passion for music

"You might not like the job you have but make use of it," Lady Du said, encouraging the 9-5 people to hold on until their breakthrough comes.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Lady Du announced as the first guest judge to take Somizi's 'Idols SA' chair

Lady Du will be warming up "Somizi's chair" on #IdolsSA judging panel tonight!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cava Lady Du’s tattoo in honour of Mpura and Killer Kau

Lady Du showcased a tattoo she got in honour of her friends Mpura and Killer Kau.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Lady Du's acoustic tribute to Killer Kau & Mpura that left SA raving!

Lady Du paid tribute with an acoustic rendition, honouring the young amapiano artists who died earlier this month.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I will expose you' - Zari hits back at Norma Mngoma 'friendship fallout' ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Criselda Kananda is happy, healthy & finally divorced after a hectic year TshisaLIVE
  3. Monique Muller’s brother says Katlego Maboe won’t get apology, money out of him TshisaLIVE
  4. Sivenathi Mabuya confirms her time is up on 'Scandal!' after 4 years TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Lasizwe reveals why he would ‘never work’ with Cedric Fourie again TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans