Life after twars — Ntiski Mazwai and Dineo Ranaka make amends

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai and media personality Dineo Ranaka have seemingly found a way to move past Twitter wars and let bygones be bygones.

The two opinionated and outspoken women have clashed before, but it appears there was never any love lost between them.

Ntsiki took to Twitter on Wednesday to share an image of herself with Dineo with the caption: “Life after Twars.”

The pair were posing on the set for an upcoming show on SABC1 themed around creating generational wealth and protecting one's wealth.