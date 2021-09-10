Ms Cosmo's advice for A-Reece: 'I want to see him doing things'

Ms Cosmo has weighed in on a debate around rapper A-Reece's career, claiming he should be doing more to capitalise on his stardom.

In the latest POPcast episode, the DJ said A-Reece was leaving money on the table by not leveraging on his fan base and being more in the limelight.

“His numbers are good...A-Reece has this thing of just wanting to disappear and then he comes back and he drops music. The music is dope, we’re not denying his talent at all,” she said.

“I think he’s an amazing rapper, my thing is the full package because the full package comes with deals, PR, marketing in the club, on stage, festivals. The problem with A-Reece is that the music is out but when do we see him. I want to see him doing things,” she added.