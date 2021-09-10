Reason pens a letter to Pro Kid and HHP as ‘amapiano vs hip-hop’ chats rage on

Rapper Reason, aka Sizwe Alkaline, has expressed his dismay about the unending conversation around hip-hop artists trying their hand at the amapiano genre, saying the “fights” are destroying what late rappers Pro Kid and HHP died trying to do.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Reason lamented how the music industry was going against what the two late hip-hop legends had worked hard to build in their careers, namely a bridge between genres.

“Things haven’t been the same since you left, gents. A silent war has started between two cultures you taught us to combine. It’s almost unbelievable to me that I would have to explain the sense behind what the both of you lived out in front of all of us.”

Reason went on to speak about the impact Pro Kid and HHP had in the music industry and how they were always in favour of blending different cultures.

“You guys taught us to take this rap s*it, and blend it with our own sounds for our people to love and enjoy us so much that they would embrace us when we take it to the world. You guys effortlessly brought American hip-hop culture and kasi culture together.”

“We loved you for it. Respected you for it. We even gave you awards and screamed your songs at the top of our lungs for it. Yet, today, we argue. I’m confused. Or maybe they are. I don’t know,” he wrote.