'I just want to feel normal again' -Zoleka Mandela on anxiety and depression struggles

11 September 2021 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Zoleka Mandela opens up about going back on antidepressant pills after a depression and anxiety trigger.
Image: Instagram/ Zoleka Mandela

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter and author Zoleka Mandela got candid about her journey with depression and her recent trigger leading her back to her addiction counsellor.

Taking to Instagram recently, Zoleka revealed she had been experiencing sleepless nights and was emotional. 

“I’ve come undone. My recent speaking engagement triggered my depression and anxiety. It’s left me feeling absolutely worthless, so sad and demotivated. I’ve cried for days, spent so many sleepless ones doubting my own abilities. It sucks,” she wrote.

Zoleka added that she had resumed her therapy sessions with her addiction counsellor.

“I’m back in therapy with my addiction counsellor and on my antidepressants and sleeping pills prescribed by my psychiatrist. I just want to feel normal again without the emotional heaviness of failure.

“Today’s a whole lot easier, I’m feeling lighter now and in a lot of ways, although I find anything involving basic human interaction still too overwhelming and extremely difficult but I know it’s simply a response to my depressed state and automatic need to isolate, socially withdraw, cutting off all communication with the world. I just need some time ... to be left alone for now.”

Zoleka, who published a book in 2013 titled When Hope Whispers, has been open about the struggles and triumphs of her life throughout and post her drug addiction.

In another Instagram post, Zoleka explained that she was candid about her healing journey because speaking about it helped. 

I’ve found that even in my own vulnerability, speaking out has actually always helped me. We feel less alone when we know of each other’s pain and darkness and I have learned that you can’t do secrets and lies when you’re clean and sober and wanting to stay that way,” she wrote.

READ MORE

16 Days of Activism: Zoleka Mandela on hating herself after being abused as a child

Zoleka Mandela opened up about her struggles after being sexually abused as a child.
9 months ago

Zoleka Mandela gets real about her grief: 'I’m dealing with a whole lot, so tired of crying'

"I have days when I can’t even get out of bed, where I can’t shower/bath or handle anything that involves my phone/laptop or people."
11 months ago

Zoleka Mandela 'starts again' in new home: Here’s to a place I can finally call home

“Here’s to having strength to start over again, even at the age of 40. Here’s to having courage not to allow failure to hold me back, even when it’s ...
1 year ago
