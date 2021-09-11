'I just want to feel normal again' -Zoleka Mandela on anxiety and depression struggles

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter and author Zoleka Mandela got candid about her journey with depression and her recent trigger leading her back to her addiction counsellor.

Taking to Instagram recently, Zoleka revealed she had been experiencing sleepless nights and was emotional.

“I’ve come undone. My recent speaking engagement triggered my depression and anxiety. It’s left me feeling absolutely worthless, so sad and demotivated. I’ve cried for days, spent so many sleepless ones doubting my own abilities. It sucks,” she wrote.

Zoleka added that she had resumed her therapy sessions with her addiction counsellor.

“I’m back in therapy with my addiction counsellor and on my antidepressants and sleeping pills prescribed by my psychiatrist. I just want to feel normal again without the emotional heaviness of failure.

“Today’s a whole lot easier, I’m feeling lighter now and in a lot of ways, although I find anything involving basic human interaction still too overwhelming and extremely difficult but I know it’s simply a response to my depressed state and automatic need to isolate, socially withdraw, cutting off all communication with the world. I just need some time ... to be left alone for now.”