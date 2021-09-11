‘She’s legit the brains behind it all’ — Lamiez Holworthy praises her momager

DJ Lamiez Holworthy says since she started her career as a DJ, her mom has been there for her every step of the way.

In a heartfelt post about her mom, the star responded to a tweet about parents who never stop believing in you.

Lamiez took the time to give a shout out to her mom, who she said is the brains behind it all and has been her biggest supporter since she started her career.

“My mom in a tweet. Tweeting from our hotel room. We flew to a gig and my mom is my manager. Has been from the day I started.

“Everything that’s gone in to my brand is because of her: she’s legit the brains behind it all,” said Lamiez.