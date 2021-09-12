Thapelo Mokoena talks building a legacy and becoming a restaurateur

He’s an actor, producer, filmmaker, winemaker, TV host and now Thapelo Mokoena has added restaurateur to his long list of achievements after launching the Malitva Restaurant with head chef and part-owner Milan Cerimaj.

“I’m a firm believer in the fact that you have to try something in life, you have to have a solid goal in life and go for it,” he tells TshisaLIVE.

His restaurant, situated in the heart of Gauteng’s busiest tourism route in The Cradle of Humankind, serves “orthodox Mediterranean” cuisine, and the open grass fields and garden entrance are a great depiction of his childhood growing up in a small town called Ladysmith.

“We call it a destination. I grew up on a farm where there's a garden and when you walk through the restaurant you walk through a garden. I wanted to lean in on that and enhance the open space. It’s designed as an experience not for a takeaway or an in and out.”

Thapelo’s knack for the entrepreneurial space stems from watching his father create a legacy for himself out of nothing,

“My father was someone that did not have a full education and what he managed to do with his determination and hunger back in those years definitely was something that has always stuck out to me and my brothers and we caught on to it,”