‘Her energy is unmatched’ — fans can’t get over Makhadzi’s ‘Idols SA’ performance

Sunday night’s episode of Idols SA is still the talk of the town on the TL, thanks to Limpopo musician Makhadzi powerful and her energy-filled performance.

The singing competition, which was announcing its top 10, saw great performance on the line from Boohle, who took to the stage with Busta 929 (and voice of the late Mpura) to perform the hypnotic amapiano jam Amawaza.

While the show was filled with amazing performances, it was the Ghanama performance by Makhadzi and Prince Benza that left SA going gaga.

Queen Makhadzi absolutely slayed her performance and closed off the show on a high note.

Watch the fire performance below: