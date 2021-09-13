NoFilter | Lloyd Cele is on a mission to combat the negative influence of social media

Singer and Idols SA season 6 runner-up Lloyd Cele is on a mission to leave a positive legacy for his lineage and current generation through his music.

“Ever since I got into the music industry after Idols I made a decision that I didn't want my music to just become about popularity or just getting into radio stations and getting the number one spot. That's great, but I just wanted to send a message to able people through my music and make people feel a sense of positivity,” he tells TshisaLIVE.

Lloyd is passionate about the subject of the impact of social media which speaks to today's digital age.

It took a year for him to launch his latest single, released on Friday, titled No Filter.

“I'm always looking for ways to write something that is different but this project has taken me over 12 months. I had an idea to bring an awareness to a message where people could take a moment to say they are proud of how they look. I want people to be proud of who they are and now how they get likes ... the way you look tells a story and I don't think they are all meant to be hidden.”