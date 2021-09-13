SA shook as Simz Ngema announces break-up with Tino in loving IG post

Actress Simphiwe Simz Ngema sent her fans into a state of confusion when she announced that her relationship with model and baby daddy Tino Chinyani has come to an end.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress revealed that she and Tino were no longer an item but that their separation was amicable.

“An end to a beautiful love story. This has been one of my greatest experiences, a beautiful love story of two people fighting all the odds to be together. I have learnt to love again, to feel again, to live again and to smile again.”

Simz - who has one baby, Tiyani, with Tino - said she appreciated the contributions he made in her life and they intended on staying friends and co-parenting their son.

“I'I will forever be grateful for everything you have taught me. I pray that God gives us the strength and wisdom to raise our beautiful son. Tiyani Chinyani we will always be great parents to you and we will always be there for you.”

Though she neglected to mention the reasons behind their separation, she engaged with fans in the comment section where she assured them that the break-up was not a stunt or prank.

The actress added that she was grateful for the lessons and memories and said she still cared greatly for Tino.

“No tears here, just lessons learnt and beautiful memories. Here’s to friendship and dope a** co-parenting. Tino, take care of yourself. Love you forever and always,” she wrote.