SA shook as Simz Ngema announces break-up with Tino in loving IG post
Actress Simphiwe Simz Ngema sent her fans into a state of confusion when she announced that her relationship with model and baby daddy Tino Chinyani has come to an end.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress revealed that she and Tino were no longer an item but that their separation was amicable.
“An end to a beautiful love story. This has been one of my greatest experiences, a beautiful love story of two people fighting all the odds to be together. I have learnt to love again, to feel again, to live again and to smile again.”
Simz - who has one baby, Tiyani, with Tino - said she appreciated the contributions he made in her life and they intended on staying friends and co-parenting their son.
“I'I will forever be grateful for everything you have taught me. I pray that God gives us the strength and wisdom to raise our beautiful son. Tiyani Chinyani we will always be great parents to you and we will always be there for you.”
Though she neglected to mention the reasons behind their separation, she engaged with fans in the comment section where she assured them that the break-up was not a stunt or prank.
The actress added that she was grateful for the lessons and memories and said she still cared greatly for Tino.
“No tears here, just lessons learnt and beautiful memories. Here’s to friendship and dope a** co-parenting. Tino, take care of yourself. Love you forever and always,” she wrote.
The couple's fans were confused by the break-up, especially since Simz recently took to social media to sing Tino's praises when she celebrated his birthday.
The actress declared her love for Tino in the post and wished him everything good that life has to offer in the birthday post.
“It hasn’t been easy but you keep doing it. I am so proud of you. Your life is inspiring and if Simz this is only the beginning, I cannot wait to see what God has in store for you. I love you Baba Ka Bhuka. You are an amazing father to our son and I will forever be grateful for the gift you’ve given me. I wish you love, joy and peace that surpasses human understanding and I pray that one day, you see yourself through my eyes,” she wrote.
In some of her responses to shocked fans, the actress alluded to the break up being old, saying she took time to deal with it alone and is only announcing the news because she's healed.
Shortly after announcing their shocking split, Simz said men have been hitting on her and flooding her DMs.
"Guys let me tell you, ama gents are always ready at any given time. Y'all should read my DMs, I actually am going to post them tomorrow," she laughed. "This is so funny but guys I am okay for now, can I please stay single and take care of my child I will be okay, then when I am available I will let y'all know. You guys did not even wait for a day," she continued.
TshisaLIVE reached out to Tino and Simz for additional comment. However, they had not responded by the time this article was published.
This article will be updated if and when they respond.