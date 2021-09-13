SNAPS | See how Bonang Matheba absolutely slayed at the VMAs and #NYFW

While it remains unclear what media personality Bonang Matheba is actually up to career wise in the US, moghel has sure been is living her best life in the big apple and the B-Force is here for all of it!

The media personality took to social media on Sunday to debut her look for the Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The popular awards took place on Sunday evening in New York City at the Barclays Centre. Queen B slayed the red carpet wearing a playful, sparkly Dolce & Gabbana outfit. Her face was beat and her edges laid and sis had a long ponytail to complete her look.

Here's a snap below: