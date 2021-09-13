TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | See how Bonang Matheba absolutely slayed at the VMAs and #NYFW

13 September 2021 - 13:30 By Joy Mphande
Inside Bonang Matheba's Video Music Awards experience.
Image: Instagram/ Bonang Matheba

While it remains unclear what media personality Bonang Matheba is actually up to career wise in the US, moghel has sure been is living her best life in the big apple and the B-Force is here for all of it!

The media personality took to social media on Sunday to debut her look for the Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The popular awards took place on Sunday evening in New York City at the Barclays Centre. Queen B slayed the red carpet wearing a playful, sparkly Dolce & Gabbana outfit. Her face was beat and her edges laid and sis had a long ponytail to complete her look.

Here's a snap below:

B’s Instagram Stories was the place to be as she shared behind the scenes content from getting her look together to treating fans to a fun dance video she uploaded on TikTok.

Moghel then hit the red carpet, where it looked like she had the paparazzi eating from the palm of her hand, and then went in for the main event where she rubbed shoulders with other VIPs as she sipped chilled drinks and enjoyed the show.

Bonang has become scarce on Twitter since she relocated in pursuit of her American dream but she occasionally updates her Instagram with some of the activities she gets up to that side.

The TV presenter recently also shared her outfits when she attended New York Fashion Week.

Check out the snaps below:

At age 34, B looks as hot as hell and as far as her career is concerned, moghel is only just beginning!
2 months ago

