‘This is the end!’: Luyanda Potwana announces his exit from Nyan Nyan

14 September 2021 - 07:52 By Joy Mphande
Luyanda Potwana makes his exit from SABC 1's Nyan Nyan.
Image: Instagram/ Luyanda Potwana

TV presenter Luyanda Potwana has revealed that his role as a presenter on SABC1's Nyan Nyan has come to an end.

The TV personality took to Instagram recently announcing the news, recalling his journey on the show and achieving his dream of becoming a TV presenter.

“In 2005, around the Easter Holidays - I took a very brave decision. I took a City to City bus and came to Johannesburg. I had no money, no clear plan and no plan B. I only had a dream - a dream of being on television. And boy, what a rollercoaster of a journey it has been ... How do I say goodbye to a city that made me who I am today. A city that introduced me to your lounges every Tuesday 6pm ... Nothing really lasts forever.” he wrote.

Luyanda added he was proud of how far he had come.

“This is to the 16 years of faith, disappointments, ups and downs, perseverance, dreams, achievements, fulfilments , history, blessings, grace & completion ... I close the Johannesburg chapter a proud man — having fulfilled my dreams.

“My head is held high. My kids will know that — daddy dreamt, daddy believed, daddy acted, daddy soldiered on and daddy achieved! What a journey. What a chapter. What an era. Time may pass — but the MEMORIES will remain forever. And that’s how we end it. This is the end! Thank you Johannesburg! Thank you GP!

