TshisaLIVE

TV presenter Palesa Tembe recalls dreaming about sister Anele

“5 months without you and it sucks.”

14 September 2021 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Palesa Tembe recalls her dream of sister Anele Tembe.
Palesa Tembe recalls her dream of sister Anele Tembe.
Image: Instagram/ Palesa Tembe

Palesa Tembe shared a heartfelt moment on social media about her late sister Anele Tembe.

The TV personality took to Instagram sharing that she had a dream about her late family member.

I dreamt about you my angel ... 5 months without you and it sucks,” she wrote.

It's been five months since Nelli - who was rapper AKA's fiancé - fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

After laying Anele to rest in April, the Afternoon Express presenter and actress poured her heart out in an Instagram post talking about how Nelli's life had affected hers and how she felt the morning after she had to say goodbye to her sister.

Yesterday we said goodbye, but this morning strangely feels like a new beginning,” she began.

“You moved us in ways you’ll never know. Your honesty, our late night calls, family trips together and you just laughing at me every time I 'flopped' (your words, not mine 🙄), I’ll miss it all.”

Palesa ended her mini tribute with words from a Drake song, which she revealed was one of Nelli's favourite musicians to listen to.

“But for now, God’s got you my sweet angel. P. S: please hug aunt Lulu for me and mom. I miss you - we miss you.

"'Angels protect you, and heaven accepts you'”- Drake (words from your fave),” she wrote.

The latest update on Nelli's death saw the NPA send the case back to police for “further investigation”.

Pali Tembe pens heartfelt goodbye note to Nelli: God’s got you my sweet angel

"But for now, God’s got you my sweet angel. P.S: please hug aunt Lulu for me and mom. I miss you- we miss you."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

READ MORE

'It never goes away' - AKA mourns late fiancée Nelli Tembe four months after her death

"I will never be the same person I was … but I will do the best I can with the gift and opportunity of life that I still have left," wrote AKA.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

NPA sends Anele ‘Nelli’ Tembe’s case back to police for ‘further investigation’

The National Prosecuting Authority has returned the case to the police for further investigation.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Awkward! AKA slams Thabooty for asking about Nelli Tembe

"It's none of your business. It's nobody's business but my own," AKA hit back at Thaboody while live on radio.
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Khanyi Mbau trends after 'shiyi'indoda eDubai' chants at a groove TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Inside Theo Kgosinkwe's celebrations for his wife Vourne's graduation TshisaLIVE
  3. Drip founder on relationship with Cassper Nyovest and collaboration with BMW TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Our names are not a joke' - Unathi Nkayi slams JP Smith for 'joke' TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | The trailer of 'Goodbye Gogo', film with Minnie Dlamini and hubby ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Adjusted level 2 announced by Ramaphosa after 535 days of lockdown