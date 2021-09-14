TshisaLIVE

Yikes! Tshepi Vundla gets dragged for 'financial independence' comments

14 September 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Tshepi Vundla gets dragged for her comments about 'financial independence'
Image: Instagram/ Tshepi Vundla

Social media influencer Tshepi Vundla has landed in hot water for comments she made about what women bring to the table in the latest On The Table episode hosted by Tshepi Mabs, Noluthando Nkwali and DJ Black Velvet.

In the short clip of the conversation that went viral on social media on Monday, Tshepi mentions that women “always” expect men to maintain their lifestyle.

“You know what I can’t stand about girls on social media? Sbwl (craving) baecation, sbwl iPhone12 ... One, where are your parents? Two, can’t you buy it for yourself but you’re expecting men to do these things for you,” she said.

The Twitter streets have been divided by Tshepi's comments with many expressing that they were unimpressed with the podcast and deemed it to be a tone-deaf conversation.

YouTuber and content creator Mihlali Ndamase and controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to the viral video revealing that they were not pleased with her opinion.

“Since when does SBWL mean you want a man to do it for you?” Mihlali wrote.

“I've never been a fan of Tshepi Vundla ... I find her spoilt, arrogant and obnoxious. Let me keep out of this cos I will not have anything positive to add.” Ntsiki wrote.

Tshepi Vundla has since deactivated her Twitter account and remained mum on the matter since she got backlash. 

Former Big Brother contestant and podcaster Sol Phenduka took to his timeline defending the social media influencer saying they were merely having a conversation about financial independence. 

I cant believe it's women dragging women for pushing financial independence.”

