Yikes! Tshepi Vundla gets dragged for 'financial independence' comments

Social media influencer Tshepi Vundla has landed in hot water for comments she made about what women bring to the table in the latest On The Table episode hosted by Tshepi Mabs, Noluthando Nkwali and DJ Black Velvet.

In the short clip of the conversation that went viral on social media on Monday, Tshepi mentions that women “always” expect men to maintain their lifestyle.

“You know what I can’t stand about girls on social media? Sbwl (craving) baecation, sbwl iPhone12 ... One, where are your parents? Two, can’t you buy it for yourself but you’re expecting men to do these things for you,” she said.