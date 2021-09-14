Yikes! Tshepi Vundla gets dragged for 'financial independence' comments
Social media influencer Tshepi Vundla has landed in hot water for comments she made about what women bring to the table in the latest On The Table episode hosted by Tshepi Mabs, Noluthando Nkwali and DJ Black Velvet.
In the short clip of the conversation that went viral on social media on Monday, Tshepi mentions that women “always” expect men to maintain their lifestyle.
“You know what I can’t stand about girls on social media? Sbwl (craving) baecation, sbwl iPhone12 ... One, where are your parents? Two, can’t you buy it for yourself but you’re expecting men to do these things for you,” she said.
The Twitter streets have been divided by Tshepi's comments with many expressing that they were unimpressed with the podcast and deemed it to be a tone-deaf conversation.
YouTuber and content creator Mihlali Ndamase and controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to the viral video revealing that they were not pleased with her opinion.
“Since when does SBWL mean you want a man to do it for you?” Mihlali wrote.
“I've never been a fan of Tshepi Vundla ... I find her spoilt, arrogant and obnoxious. Let me keep out of this cos I will not have anything positive to add.” Ntsiki wrote.
Since when does SBWL mean you want a man to do it for you? 💀💀💀 https://t.co/ucSdOzDAAq— Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) September 13, 2021
Iv never been a fan of Tshepi Vundla... I find her spoilt, arrogant and obnoxious.— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) September 13, 2021
Let me keep out of this cos I will not Have anything positive to add.
tshepi vundla disrespected so many classes of women in that podcast, how does she still have women trying to defend her???— ً (@kealey____) September 13, 2021
nna kere mo rogeng! she deserves all the slander.
For grown women to sit around a table kiking and perpetuating the stereotypes peddled by men is disappointing but genuinely not surprising.— ✨the midnight gospel (@khanyisile_____) September 13, 2021
Tshepi Vundla&Co had a platform and THAT is the conversation they chose to have?
In 2021?
Aluta continua.
Tshepi vundla is right but shem she's being hypocritical here😂 She stays tweeting ama sbwl's that are clearly subbing her man.. Especially when she was dating that other dude 😅 pic.twitter.com/8QVtKjcbez— Hlengiwe Dube (@NginguHlengi) September 13, 2021
Tshepi Vundla has since deactivated her Twitter account and remained mum on the matter since she got backlash.
Former Big Brother contestant and podcaster Sol Phenduka took to his timeline defending the social media influencer saying they were merely having a conversation about financial independence.
“I cant believe it's women dragging women for pushing financial independence.”
I cant believe its women dragging women for pushing financial independence. https://t.co/oNMGvm5C42— Solomzi (@Solphendukaa) September 13, 2021