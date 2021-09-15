TshisaLIVE

Gigi Lamayne on contentment: ‘I’m not trying to be anything but my real self’

15 September 2021 - 14:00 By Joy mphande
Gigi Lamayne on being content with the women she's become.
Image: Instagram/ Gigi Lamayne

Rapper Gigi Lamayne says she is content with the woman she’s become.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Slaap Tiger hitmaker addressed the frequently asked questions about how she has changed, and acknowledged it by saying she had grown into her true authentic self.

“I’ve changed a lot. I know you’re asking questions but I’ll tell you this. I’m not trying to be anything but my real self. I’ve waited a long time for this moment, this feeling," she wrote.

Gigi, who has been vocal about being constantly bashed for being "too dark" and being called "ugly", spoke of the hardships of steering her way through people's opinions of her while she climbed the ladder of success to where she is today.

“Trying to navigate between people's expectations and what I want has been hard because no, I'm not who you compare me to. I’m an academic who poses in lingerie, takes flights to Jamaica and raps like my life depends on it. Did I mention I do reality TV in my spare time? I am number 1! The first of my kind! So with all the strides I’m making, come through! There’s lots of space on this flight.”

The rapper mentioned she was happy to have had Universal Music SA’s director of Urban Music, Refiloe Ramogase, give her words of advice that have kept her going.

“Refiloe Ramogase once told me to run a marathon and not a race. I’m still running baby.  And I’m not going anywhere!”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the rapper said she was confident t she would remain  relevant in the next coming years as she had taken her “power back” when she became an independent artist.

“Gigi is still standing because she understands what seasonal means. There's no artist who  can be a 'hit' all the time and I think I understand what seasons mean. Though I believe my era is yet to come, I totally respect there's seasons and that some people are going through their seasons right now. I know my time is coming and I believe my time is coming,” she said. 

