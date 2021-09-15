Nandi Mbatha opens up about paying 9k after her ex-lover crashed her car
Actress was also candid about how her mental health suffered during the relationship
Actress and model Nandi Mbatha has opened up about how her former lover triggered and worsened her mental health.
Taking to her Instagram stories recently, Nandi recalled how her former partner damaged her Ford Figo car on several occasions and left her in despair when she needed him.
“When you crashed my car multiple times, took it without my permission, I went and I paid R9,000. I still let you drive the car but I'm the bad person. And that’s not even about the car. When you were down and out I was there for you. When I’m down and out, you’re nowhere to be found. And you make do something’s I don’t even wanna do,” she said.
The actress went on to lament how her partner had derailed her progress with her mental health through deceit.
“Like guys can you imagine someone drives you off the rails and makes your mental health worse, yet you’re the bad person. F**k men man, yoh! Coming here on some; I'm a good guy. No you're not.”
Watch the video clip below:
Celebs maziwuyeke umjolo. 😭😂🤣😂😂 Nandi Mbatha bafikile bazibonakalisa. pic.twitter.com/Ei0wbZHH4f— Bandile (@Jeff_Brian1) September 13, 2021
Though Nandi did not reveal which man she was referring to in the video clips, she took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday updating her followers about her car situation.
The actress said her car had since been repainted and the side mirror on the driver's side had been replaced though there was a dent that could not be fixed.