Tshepi Vundla apologises for ‘mean’ social media posts, says ‘there’s no excuse’ for them

Upon seeing the backlash, Tshepi deactivated her Twitter account and went mum. That was until Wednesday morning, when she returned to the TL with a lengthy apology.

“I would like to apologise for my past posts on social media. They were mean and demeaning and there is no excuse for them.

“There is no way for me to erase the past. All I can do is learn from my mistakes and carry the learning with me moving forward,” she said about the old tweets.

With regards to the panel chat that started the fire, Tshepi said she never intended to offend anyone with her comments.

“There was absolutely no malice intended and I blame this on my poor choice of words,” she said.

Tshepi vowed to be a better person going forward.

“Through time I have grown as a woman, partner and, most importantly, a mother. I have learnt many lessons on this journey, including kindness and empathy and that is how I live my life now and part of the lessons I impart on my son as well.”

Read the full statement below: