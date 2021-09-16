TshisaLIVE

Anele Mdoda trends after Kelly Rowland poses in same swimsuit as hers

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
16 September 2021 - 12:05
US singer Kelly Rowland made Anele Mdoda trend after she posted a pic of herself in a one-piece costume that looks exactly like Anele's.
US singer Kelly Rowland made Anele Mdoda trend after she posted a pic of herself in a one-piece costume that looks exactly like Anele's.
Image: Instagram/Kelly Rowland x Instagram/Anele Mdoda

SA media personality Anele Mdoda landed on the Twitter trends list on Thursday, thanks to US singer Kelly Rowland posing and posting snaps where she's wearing the same yellow swimsuit that Anele rocked during her recent Maldives holiday.

Now, it is public knowledge that Anele trends each time Kelly posts a picture of herself, because South Africans always seize the moment to remind Anele how wrong she was about Kelly's beauty.

The radio presenter made headlines in October 2019 when she suggested that the Destiny's Child star was not as good looking as many people believed. Anele added that Kelly only “looks amazing with makeup” and shared a picture of Kelly with and without it. Since then she's had to defend her stance multiple times ...

However, the big issue this time seems to be the question of whether Kelly is “petty” enough to come for Anele specifically. Tweeps found it difficult to believe that it was mere coincidence that Kelly wore the same suit as Anele to pose on a yacht with nothing but the ocean behind her.

Tweeps can't decide if they believe Kelly knows who Anele is and that she'd go as far as wearing the same suit to “troll” her. Others think Kelly knows nothing about Anele and picked out the swimsuit because she liked it and it looks good on her.

As Kelly and Anele made up the top two items on the trends list, an inevitable “who wore it best” competition sprang up ... in addition to all the people trying to connect the imaginary dots between Kelly's true motives and Anele's past comments.

See some of the reactions below:

