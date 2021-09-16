Anele Mdoda trends after Kelly Rowland poses in same swimsuit as hers
SA media personality Anele Mdoda landed on the Twitter trends list on Thursday, thanks to US singer Kelly Rowland posing and posting snaps where she's wearing the same yellow swimsuit that Anele rocked during her recent Maldives holiday.
Now, it is public knowledge that Anele trends each time Kelly posts a picture of herself, because South Africans always seize the moment to remind Anele how wrong she was about Kelly's beauty.
The radio presenter made headlines in October 2019 when she suggested that the Destiny's Child star was not as good looking as many people believed. Anele added that Kelly only “looks amazing with makeup” and shared a picture of Kelly with and without it. Since then she's had to defend her stance multiple times ...
However, the big issue this time seems to be the question of whether Kelly is “petty” enough to come for Anele specifically. Tweeps found it difficult to believe that it was mere coincidence that Kelly wore the same suit as Anele to pose on a yacht with nothing but the ocean behind her.
Tweeps can't decide if they believe Kelly knows who Anele is and that she'd go as far as wearing the same suit to “troll” her. Others think Kelly knows nothing about Anele and picked out the swimsuit because she liked it and it looks good on her.
As Kelly and Anele made up the top two items on the trends list, an inevitable “who wore it best” competition sprang up ... in addition to all the people trying to connect the imaginary dots between Kelly's true motives and Anele's past comments.
See some of the reactions below:
Maybe if Anele apologizes for the shade she threw at Kelly, we can all move on🤷 https://t.co/kYNM2wsCwP— Joyce's Son🌈❤️🇿🇦 (@I_Am_Bonisile) September 16, 2021
Anele bagged a lifetime L with that Kelly Rowland slander😂.South Africans are dedicated on reminding her everyday. pic.twitter.com/qeEXPNQEWl— Caxton Mania (@CaxtonMania88) September 16, 2021
Tell me this is photoshopped please 🙆🏿♂️, no Kelly is now doing this on purpose. Anele won’t rest shame pic.twitter.com/acp7sutBs4— SITHALE✍🏿 (@SithaleKgaogelo) September 16, 2021
This is how probably Kelly knows and she is making sure that Anele uyanyiseka😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/c6zV5NhewS— Joyce's Son🌈❤️🇿🇦 (@I_Am_Bonisile) September 16, 2021
This has convinced me that Kelly knows EXACTLY what’s going on SA with the Anele drama 😭🤣😂😭😭 https://t.co/dexpxjMAr3— That tall owe🧍🏾♂️ (@youcancallmeQ_) September 16, 2021
Anele every time Kelly Rowland posts a picture pic.twitter.com/TsK55bYeL3— Lulu. (@Lulu_ndimeni) September 16, 2021
Anele idolizes Kelly's best friend. How did she think she would leave unscathed though? 😭— Cwy™ (Cwy Mandindi) (@cdoubleyouwhy) September 16, 2021
I mean, Destiny's Child's lyrics were always petty AF. This is CLASSIC: "Wishin' you the best, pray that you are blessed; much success, no stress, & lots of happiness🖕🏾" Yhuu RIP 🥲⚰🪦 pic.twitter.com/AGAbQ9JHS6
She probably just bought that swimsuit because it’s pretty and looks good on her. The only ones who are keeping this going are the South Africans who are constantly in Kelly Rowland’s mentions. I don’t think she’s ever even said Anele’s name— naledi (@naledimashishi) September 16, 2021
The swimsuit, the setting, and the dates these pictures were posted, make a very compelling argument that Kelly Rowland did this on purpose to make a very loud and clear point. pic.twitter.com/ImRqK9se9W— Alphabet Fascist 🏳️🌈 (@MvelaseP) September 16, 2021