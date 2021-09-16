TshisaLIVE

Cava the cool tattoo Stilo Magolide got in Khanya 'The Voice' Hadebe's honour

“One thing about you... uyamthanda uGreens,” one Stilo Magolide fan said.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
16 September 2021 - 13:30
Stilo Magolide has immortalised The Voice with a tattoo.
Image: Stilo's Instagram

Rapper Stilo Magolide has shared his new tattoo which he got in honour of his late friend Khanya 'The Voice' Hadebe aka Illuminated Greens.

Stilo was incredibly close with Khanya and is one of the people that expressed their devastation when Khanya and four other young artists died in a fatal car accident last month.

Since Khanya's death, the rapper has participated in helping to keep his memory alive through things like memorial services for the young boy and wall murals that he's shared.

As a personal tribute, Stilo has now etched Khanya's face and immortalised him through an insanely cool tattoo that covers most of his thigh.

Check it out:

Khanya, died last month together with six other people who were involved in a fatal car accident, on their way to a gig in Rustenburg.

Amapiano stars Mpura and Killer Kau as well as DJ Thando Tot and TD were in the same car as him. The accident also killed a firefighter, while one person in the car survived.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, department of transport, roads and community safety spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi said on August 7, six people died in a head-on collision on the N4 in Rustenburg near the Marikana toll gate. 

“The department of community safety, roads and transport has confirmed the accident that claimed six lives on the N4. 

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and we hope they find strength during this difficult period. An investigation is under way to establish the cause of the accident. We are again appealing to people to adhere to the regulations as most accidents happen way past curfew time. Work with our law enforcement officials to ensure you arrive alive.”

