Cava the cool tattoo Stilo Magolide got in Khanya 'The Voice' Hadebe's honour

Rapper Stilo Magolide has shared his new tattoo which he got in honour of his late friend Khanya 'The Voice' Hadebe aka Illuminated Greens.

Stilo was incredibly close with Khanya and is one of the people that expressed their devastation when Khanya and four other young artists died in a fatal car accident last month.

Since Khanya's death, the rapper has participated in helping to keep his memory alive through things like memorial services for the young boy and wall murals that he's shared.

As a personal tribute, Stilo has now etched Khanya's face and immortalised him through an insanely cool tattoo that covers most of his thigh.

Check it out: