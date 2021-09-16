Musician Khuzani Mpungose won't hold anything back in upcoming reality show
Khuzani Mpungose has become the first Maskandi artist to get a reality show and he plans to capitalise on the opportunity.
The show titled Khuzani Boh! will premiere on SABC1 on September 26.
The singer said he was excited to be making history and wanted to showcase his life as authentically as possible. Khuzani said he wanted to show his fans that though he might be a star, he is still not immune to everyday problems.
“I feel great to be the first Maskandi artist to have a reality show that talks about my life as Khuzani ... it's like I'm introducing myself to another market. It came at the right time ... I'm starting the reality show from at home because life begins at home ... I want to show people that life is full of problems and we can solve them. There's nothing that's going to be edited, we're not acting. It's going to be real,” he told Gagasi FM in a recent interview.
The 31-year-old artist who hails from Nkandla has gained a big following for the strides he's taken within the music space, winning multiple awards to be the “King of Maskandi”.
Speaking to MacG in an interview on Podcast and Chill, the Maskandi star said that he attributes his success to his mother and father who have since became his ancestors after their passing.
“I always say I'm not the only one who doesn't have parents, [so] when your mother or father dies there will be no stumbling block after that,” he said.
TshisaLIVE attempted to make contact with Khuzani for comment but did not reach him at the time of publishing this article.