Musician Khuzani Mpungose won't hold anything back in upcoming reality show

Khuzani Mpungose has become the first Maskandi artist to get a reality show and he plans to capitalise on the opportunity.

The show titled Khuzani Boh! will premiere on SABC1 on September 26.

The singer said he was excited to be making history and wanted to showcase his life as authentically as possible. Khuzani said he wanted to show his fans that though he might be a star, he is still not immune to everyday problems.

“I feel great to be the first Maskandi artist to have a reality show that talks about my life as Khuzani ... it's like I'm introducing myself to another market. It came at the right time ... I'm starting the reality show from at home because life begins at home ... I want to show people that life is full of problems and we can solve them. There's nothing that's going to be edited, we're not acting. It's going to be real,” he told Gagasi FM in a recent interview.

The 31-year-old artist who hails from Nkandla has gained a big following for the strides he's taken within the music space, winning multiple awards to be the “King of Maskandi”.