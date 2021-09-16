Nomcebo set to appear in American reality TV show 'Love and Hip Hop'

Not willing to allow anyone to dim her light, singer and Jerusalema hitmaker Nomcebo Zikode will soon make an appearance on the American reality show Love & Hip Hop.

The Jerusalema hitmaker shared the news on Instagram, stating how excited she was for the opportunity.

“Guess who’s gonna be on the biggest show of America: VH!'s Love & Hip Hop ... With the producer Mona,” she captioned her snap with the show's producer Mona Scott-Young.

Nomcebo is currently on her international Jerusalema tour. She is set to rock North America next month.

In a video she shared, giving her followers a sneak peek into what happened behind the scenes, Nomcebo is seen strutting her stuff with two of her dancers on set.

In the comments section, Mona thanked the songstress for taking time out to be on the show and said it was her pleasure to meet the Xola hitmaker.

“It was absolutely wonderful spending time with you and again, THANK YOU!” wrote Mona.

Watch the video below: