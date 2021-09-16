Rapper Zingah 'excited' to try great ideas as he signs with VTH Season

Zingah has signed a management deal with one of Africa’s leading music marketing agencies, VTH Season.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zingah said that he was looking to be more than just a musician and believed that the deal would help him spread his wings.

“I've come up in this industry for a while, I have been building this brand myself for a while since the CashTime Life situation and finding the best ways and that's the latest edition to what it is I'm building, which is one of the best in the building. I've seen what they've done they just have great work and I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do with myself because I have great ideas.” Zingah said.

In an official statement the co-founder and COO of VTH Season Ninel Musson gave details pertaining to the signing.

“Our relationship with Zingah is built on collaboration and teamwork. We’ve been playing a role in the background with some of his releases and we’re very excited to now formalise this relationship.” he said.

This is Zingah's latest deal after his exit from CashTime Life and the rapper says he's appreciative of the lessons he's received from K.O.

“K.O and I are good. He’s the guy who changed my life and I’ve made it a point to not forget that. Even in our split as Cash Time, he’s always reached out to remind me not to give up, and he still does that to this day. He’s sort of like a big brother.”