Cassper Nyovest denies Nadia Nakai ‘beef’

Cassper Nyovest has rubbished claims there is tension between himself and Nadia Nakai following her exit from the rapper’s Family Tree record label.

Responding to a fan who asserted the two rappers were feuding because they were not being spotted together often, Cassper said there was no “tension”'.

“She left the label and we no longer work together, so naturally we won’t hang as much. She’s got a new team and I’m sure she’ll be good because she always did her own thing anyway,” he wrote.