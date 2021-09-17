TshisaLIVE

'Heaven has gained another angel' -Ntombi Mzolo mourns the death of her daughter

17 September 2021 - 09:30 By Joy mphande
Ntombi Mzolo shares a tribute post to her late daughter.
Image: Instagram/ Ntombi Mzolo

Media personality Ntombi Mzolo's timeline has been flooded with condolences after she revealed that her 3-year-old daughter has passed away.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Lekunutu presenter shared the tragic news with her fans. 

“Heaven has gained another angel. God we trust you to get us through this,” she wrote.

Her friends and family members took to their social pages sharing tributes.

“Goodbye my little angel, it was only for a moment. Wena Nkosi uyazi. (Only God knows)", Ntombi's mother Linah Ngcobo, wrote.

“Condolences to my dearest families Mzolo and Ngcobo family - granny will always love you Mzukulu wami - Pantsula lika Gogo. I can’t take my eyes off the 'Khuza Gogo' video,” Ukhozi FM presenter Dudu Khoza wrote.  

“I was never ready to see you ma in this pain. Ayi inkosi ayibuzwa Saze sasiphila isikhathi esibi. (No king is not questioned until we lived a bad time.)" Nonkanyiso Conco wrote.

“Rest easy my sweet angel Linile Mzolo. I'm so sorry friend. I love you so much and may God strengthen you through it all,” Thandy Matlaila wrote on her Instagram stories.

Thandy Matlaila's tribute post to Ntombi Mzolo.
Image: Instagram/ Thandy Matlaila

In 2015, Ntombi lost her son due to a rare heart condition called Hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

It's unfortunate that there was nothing I could have done differently to change the situation that led to my son's death,” she wrote at the time.

