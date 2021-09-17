'Numbers always deny what hype portrays' - Prince Kaybee on 'The Braai Show's' reported drop in viewership

Prince Kaybee's long-term feud with rapper Cassper has the celebrities constantly throwing jabs at each other on Twitter.

Their heated social media exchanges nearly led the two stars to settle their differences in the boxing ring with a celebrity boxing match. However, that idea fell by the wayside when Prince Kaybee was unhappy with the R350,000 he was allegedly offered to participate.

"If you going to make profit out of it, I want R2.5m. I’m not scared of your fake wealth, papa. Put your money where your mouth is," Prince Kaybee wrote.

Cassper labelled his rival as "delusional" and has since been looking for another celebrity willing to step in the ring with him.

“The Kaybee thing is dead. I have realised that n****** wanna get clout from tweeting or they try to finesse money to fall on in case they lose. I was looking forward to getting in the ring with dude but he is delusional with his demands. Who else y'all think would make a good fight?”