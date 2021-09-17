TshisaLIVE

'Numbers always deny what hype portrays' - Prince Kaybee on 'The Braai Show's' reported drop in viewership

Deejay chimes in on start of new season hosted by Cassper Nyovest

17 September 2021 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Prince Kaybee reacts to a reported drop in 'The Braai Show's' ratings.
Prince Kaybee reacts to a reported drop in 'The Braai Show's' ratings.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

DJ Prince Kaybee has reacted to The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest's ratings on SABC 1.

According to an entertainment blogger, The Braai Show that premiered on September 8  raked in 2.2-million viewers, reportedly bringing in 600,000 fewer viewers than the first season under his rival AKA.

Responding to the claims, Kaybee alluded that the social media reaction to the show was merely just "hype".

"Numbers always been denying what hype portrays, easy science," he wrote.

Prince Kaybee's long-term feud with rapper Cassper has the celebrities constantly throwing jabs at each other on Twitter.

Their heated social media exchanges nearly led the two stars to settle their differences in the boxing ring with a celebrity boxing match. However, that idea fell by the wayside when Prince Kaybee was unhappy with the R350,000 he was allegedly offered to participate.

"If you going to make profit out of it, I want R2.5m. I’m not scared of your fake wealth, papa. Put your money where your mouth is," Prince Kaybee wrote.

Cassper labelled his rival as "delusional" and has since been looking for another celebrity willing to step in the ring with him.

“The Kaybee thing is dead. I have realised that n****** wanna get clout from tweeting or they try to finesse money to fall on in case they lose. I was looking forward to getting in the ring with dude but he is delusional with his demands. Who else y'all think would make a good fight?”

READ MORE

Prince Kaybee ‘defends’ Cassper’s shoe after tweep mocks his ‘Chinese’ design

"Designing your own shoe from scratch is expensive. He doesn’t have the money to do that," said Prince Kaybee
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Cassper Nyovest needs 'worthy' boxing opponent after Prince Kaybee fallout

"Need to get a worthy opponent, someone with some sort of a name. It'll be fun. But who?" Cassper asked fans.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Distorted priorities & boxing fights! Inside Prince Kaybee & Cassper’s latest twar

DJ Prince Kaybee has revealed how much rapper Cassper Nyovest offered him to get in the ring with him amid their twar.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Boohle trends after equating Cassper’s contribution on 'Siyathandana' to zero TshisaLIVE
  2. Phuti Khomo applauds Simz Ngema for choosing love over bitterness after break-up TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda trends after Kelly Rowland poses in same swimsuit as hers TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Maggs reveals how he almost went to jail thanks to Bongani Fassie TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘This is the end!’: Luyanda Potwana announces his exit from Nyan Nyan TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony