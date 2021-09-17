'Numbers always deny what hype portrays' - Prince Kaybee on 'The Braai Show's' reported drop in viewership
Deejay chimes in on start of new season hosted by Cassper Nyovest
DJ Prince Kaybee has reacted to The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest's ratings on SABC 1.
According to an entertainment blogger, The Braai Show that premiered on September 8 raked in 2.2-million viewers, reportedly bringing in 600,000 fewer viewers than the first season under his rival AKA.
Responding to the claims, Kaybee alluded that the social media reaction to the show was merely just "hype".
"Numbers always been denying what hype portrays, easy science," he wrote.
Numbers always been denying what hype portrays…, easy science. https://t.co/9QxuxoIyHD— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 15, 2021
Prince Kaybee's long-term feud with rapper Cassper has the celebrities constantly throwing jabs at each other on Twitter.
Their heated social media exchanges nearly led the two stars to settle their differences in the boxing ring with a celebrity boxing match. However, that idea fell by the wayside when Prince Kaybee was unhappy with the R350,000 he was allegedly offered to participate.
"If you going to make profit out of it, I want R2.5m. I’m not scared of your fake wealth, papa. Put your money where your mouth is," Prince Kaybee wrote.
Cassper labelled his rival as "delusional" and has since been looking for another celebrity willing to step in the ring with him.
“The Kaybee thing is dead. I have realised that n****** wanna get clout from tweeting or they try to finesse money to fall on in case they lose. I was looking forward to getting in the ring with dude but he is delusional with his demands. Who else y'all think would make a good fight?”
Sa gago ke go bua marete ka nna. Sign the boxing contract, get the clout from me knocking your ass out or make a hit. The tweets ain't gon make you more famous or more money. My shoe is doing well, I have the biggest song in the country & I can't wait to knock you out o marete!! https://t.co/RRI7HYC7Hn— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) July 28, 2021