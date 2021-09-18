TshisaLIVE

WATCH | DJ Zinhle won’t try these TikTok hacks on baby Asante

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
18 September 2021 - 16:00
DJ Zinhle had reservations about some social media mommy hacks.
DJ Zinhle had reservations about some social media mommy hacks.
Image: Instagram/DJ Zinhle

While DJ Zinhle isn't opposed to being a mom whose on par with the social media dos and don'ts, she wasn't ready for some of the tips TikTok moms had to offer and her reactions to the #mommyhacks were hilarious.

Sharing some footage from her upcoming reality TV show, the DJ sat down with her friend Gugu as they were shown some of the hacks from TikTok that new-age moms are into.

Even though she rejected some of the tips she saw on TikTok, the DJ, who is a new mom to her second baby Asante, still learnt a thing or two there.

1. Zinhle doesn't plan on cutting her long nails for the sake of the baby. In her defence, the DJ said, “I had long nails with Kairo and she's fine.”

2. Mama ka Kairo and Asante said she didn't know that the babies feel pain on their gums when they are teething. She revealed that she always thought it was just itchy. (Thanks TikTok)

3. She's leaving the funky things to Auntie Moozlie ... things like giving the baby some laid edges...

Watch the hilarious video below:

Don't forget to tune into BET Africa for the first episode of The Unexpected at 7.30pm.

READ MORE

WATCH | Tears, surprise baby shower & more! What to expect in DJ Zinhle's 'The Unexpected'

"I don't want to get married," DJ Zinhle tells her bae Murdah Bongz in one of the episodes of 'The Unexpected'.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Fans think baby No 2 is here after DJ Zinhle shares heavily pregnant snaps

Mama ka Kairo looked heavily pregnant and absolutely stunning in the photos she shared posing with her daughter Kairo and boyfriend Murdah Bongz.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SNAPS | Murdah Bongz celebrates DJ Zinhle at her Mall Of Africa Era store opening

"You deserve all the wonderful things life has to give you. I'm super proud," Bongz said to DJ Zinhle.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Boohle trends after equating Cassper’s contribution on 'Siyathandana' to zero TshisaLIVE
  2. Anele Mdoda trends after Kelly Rowland poses in same swimsuit as hers TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Heaven has gained another angel' -Ntombi Mzolo mourns the death of her daughter TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Cornet Mamabolo talks about 'difficult' last scene on 'Skeem Saam' TshisaLIVE
  5. Phuti Khomo applauds Simz Ngema for choosing love over bitterness after break-up TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony