WATCH | DJ Zinhle won’t try these TikTok hacks on baby Asante

While DJ Zinhle isn't opposed to being a mom whose on par with the social media dos and don'ts, she wasn't ready for some of the tips TikTok moms had to offer and her reactions to the #mommyhacks were hilarious.

Sharing some footage from her upcoming reality TV show, the DJ sat down with her friend Gugu as they were shown some of the hacks from TikTok that new-age moms are into.

Even though she rejected some of the tips she saw on TikTok, the DJ, who is a new mom to her second baby Asante, still learnt a thing or two there.

1. Zinhle doesn't plan on cutting her long nails for the sake of the baby. In her defence, the DJ said, “I had long nails with Kairo and she's fine.”

2. Mama ka Kairo and Asante said she didn't know that the babies feel pain on their gums when they are teething. She revealed that she always thought it was just itchy. (Thanks TikTok)

3. She's leaving the funky things to Auntie Moozlie ... things like giving the baby some laid edges...

Watch the hilarious video below: