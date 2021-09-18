WATCH | How Cassper made Khotso’s first birthday special — all the way from the UK
While it may seem like only yesterday when Cassper Nyovest shared a sonogram snap and announced he was about to be a daddy, it’s been a whole year since that moment and Cassper’s son, Khotso, is now a one year old.
Cassper and his baby mama Thobeka Majozi welcomed Baby Khotso into the world last year on September 12. Cassper released an entire album titled Any Minute Nowas an ode to his then unborn son.
The rapper was unfortunately overseas and missed his son’s first birthday party but he found a way to make it special, even from halfway across the world.
The Tito Mboweni rapper paused his performance at a stadium in Manchester, UK and asked the entire audience to help him sing the happy birthday song for his son.
Watch the video below:
Obviously in his feels, the rapper wrote a heartfelt note for Khotso as the caption.
“Eish, it’s my son's 1st birthday in an hour and I’m in another country making sacrifices for his future. I just hope you know I love you with all my heart, dude. You literally forced me to be a better person. I promise to catch the next one. Love dad,” he said, promising not to miss his next birthday.
Mommy Thobeka also wished her baby a happy birthday.
Cassper has previously shared how Thobeka makes parenting easy for the couple.
In an interview with Banques and Venom on their YFM show, Cassper said he has so much respect for his baby mama.
“I’ve got so much respect for Thobeka. I'm so so lucky. was blessed with such a real one besides all the bullsh*t of the industry and some of the sh*t hey have to get accustomed to just because of me and my lifestyle and what I do and people being so interested in our family. And also people don’t like seeing people happy,” he gushed.