WATCH | How Cassper made Khotso’s first birthday special — all the way from the UK

While it may seem like only yesterday when Cassper Nyovest shared a sonogram snap and announced he was about to be a daddy, it’s been a whole year since that moment and Cassper’s son, Khotso, is now a one year old.

Cassper and his baby mama Thobeka Majozi welcomed Baby Khotso into the world last year on September 12. Cassper released an entire album titled Any Minute Nowas an ode to his then unborn son.

The rapper was unfortunately overseas and missed his son’s first birthday party but he found a way to make it special, even from halfway across the world.

The Tito Mboweni rapper paused his performance at a stadium in Manchester, UK and asked the entire audience to help him sing the happy birthday song for his son.

Watch the video below: