‘I came with a couple of Euros’ —Master KG dropped R28k on this leather jacket

This comes from the same dude who dropped more than R1m on his Shine Your Light music video with David Guetta and Akon.

“This year I shot my first, most crazy expensive video Shine Your Light. It cost R1.1m. Never thought it would happen because I’m used to R50k videos But I’m happy,” he wrote.

“It was shot in [the] Dominican Republic. The flights from SA to the accommodation and the production team in those countries are freaking expensive, and other things.”

KG might be celebrating the fact that he is still alive and well after surviving a near-death experience.

The star took to Twitter earlier this month to recount how an engine on his flight from Istanbul, Turkey, to SA caught fire.

“Damn this BS flight. Turkish Airlines left side engine just exploded just after we took off from Instanbul! We had to fly round for four hours so it could lower the fuel level to land back at the airport. For a minute, I thought it was over! God is amazing. Big up to the pilots.” he wrote.