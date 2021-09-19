'Marriage is not easy, but it’s days like today that remind us of the promise we made to each other' - Minnie Dlamini & Quinton celebrate anniversary

Media mogul Minnie Dlamini-Jones and hubby Quinton are defs one of Mzansi's power couples, a union sealed four years ago and counting.

Who can forget how Minnie and Quinton shut down the internet in 2017 with their amazing traditional wedding and gorg white wedding.

Celebs including Basetsana Kumalo, Jessica Nkosi, Anele Mdoda, Zakes Bantwini, Nandi Madida, Criselda Dudumashe, Jimmy Tau and Unathi Msengana were all in attendance, but were asked not to share any pictures or videos while at the ceremony.

Minnie wore two wedding gowns designed by Gert-Johan Coetzee and everything was recorded for their TV special.

Fast forward to 2021 and it has been one hell of a rollercoaster. The couple have a son and are flourishing as executive producers.

Taking to Instagram this week, Minnie admitted that marriage is not always easy, and the couple had sometimes wanted to call it quits, but she was grateful for the journey.

“Happy anniversary to us. I can’t believe it’s four years already. Wow, time flies! Marriage is not easy, and there are many times we’ve both wanted to call it quits, but it’s days like today that remind us of the promise we made to each other. Love you, Baba kaNetha,” Minnie wrote, alongside a pic of the couple on their wedding day.

It is the latest in a series of love notes Minnie has penned for her hubby on social media.

Last year she paid tribute to him as her support structure, thanking him for helping her as they navigated being new parents.

“So blessed to have such amazing support, my moms and most especially my amazing husband — I could cry at how great he is with the kid. Nothing great ever comes easy.”

Announcing her pregnancy earlier, she said she could not think of a better partner to do this life thing with.

“Starting a family with you, Mr Jones, is a dream come true and I couldn't have chosen a better man to be the father of our child. Our family has suffered such a painful loss. However, God has proven to us that with death comes new life, and we welcome this miracle wholeheartedly,” she said.