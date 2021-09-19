SNAPS | Mini Bentley & ‘performance’ by mom! Inside Cassper’s son Khotso’s first birthday
Even though his father was all the way in the UK on his birthday, rapper Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi's son Khotso had a great time on his first birthday.
Thobeka took to Instagram to share snaps from the intimate affair she and Cassper's family and friends hosted to celebrate Khotso's first trip around the sun.
Looking absolutely magical and with the animal kingdom theme, Khotso's party decorations included lots and lots of balloons. The baby boy was also spoiled with gifts such as a mini Bentley - to match his father's one - and a Bentley stroller.
Khotso looked super cute in a tie-dye brown and white shirt and shorts, white sneakers and the bling to match. Even though Thobeka hid his face with an emoji in most of the snaps, his smile was visible in others.
Thobeka also shared some videos from the day, showing how much fun both the children and adults had.
One video showed her giving a mock performance in the house, dancing with friends, while another showed that Tlee (Cassper's manager) was the barman for the occasion.
Cassper and Thobeka welcomed Baby Khotso into the world last year on September 12. The rapper released the album Any Minute Now as an ode to his then unborn son.
Even though Cass was overseas and missed his son’s first birthday party, he found a way to make it special, even from halfway across the world.
The Tito Mboweni rapper paused his performance at a venue in Manchester, UK, and asked the audience to help him sing Happy Birthday to his son.
Watch the video below: