SNAPS | Mini Bentley & ‘performance’ by mom! Inside Cassper’s son Khotso’s first birthday

Even though his father was all the way in the UK on his birthday, rapper Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi's son Khotso had a great time on his first birthday.

Thobeka took to Instagram to share snaps from the intimate affair she and Cassper's family and friends hosted to celebrate Khotso's first trip around the sun.

Looking absolutely magical and with the animal kingdom theme, Khotso's party decorations included lots and lots of balloons. The baby boy was also spoiled with gifts such as a mini Bentley - to match his father's one - and a Bentley stroller.

Khotso looked super cute in a tie-dye brown and white shirt and shorts, white sneakers and the bling to match. Even though Thobeka hid his face with an emoji in most of the snaps, his smile was visible in others.