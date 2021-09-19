TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Mini Bentley & ‘performance’ by mom! Inside Cassper’s son Khotso’s first birthday

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
19 September 2021 - 08:00
Cassper's gf and baby mama Thobeka, threw a party for their boy's first birthday.
Image: Instagram/Bexxdoesitbetter

Even though his father was all the way in the UK on his birthday, rapper Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi's son Khotso had a great time on his first birthday.

Thobeka took to Instagram to share snaps from the intimate affair she and Cassper's family and friends hosted to celebrate Khotso's first trip around the sun.

Looking absolutely magical and with the animal kingdom theme, Khotso's party decorations included lots and lots of balloons. The baby boy was also spoiled with gifts such as a mini Bentley - to match his father's one - and a Bentley stroller.

Khotso looked super cute in a tie-dye brown and white shirt and shorts, white sneakers and the bling to match. Even though Thobeka hid his face with an emoji in most of the snaps, his smile was visible in others.

Cassper and Thobeka welcomed Baby Khotso into the world last year on September 12. The rapper released the album Any Minute Now as an ode to his then unborn son.

Even though Cass was overseas and missed his son’s first birthday party, he found a way to make it special, even from halfway across the world.

The Tito Mboweni rapper paused his performance at a venue in Manchester, UK, and asked the audience to help him sing Happy Birthday to his son.

Watch the video below:

