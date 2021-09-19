SNAPS | Musa and Liesl already had a white wedding & they looked amazing!

Taking the notion of being in charge of their narrative to the next level, TV presenter and doctor Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie have revealed that they had their white wedding last month and shared stunning photos from their super private do.

Since going public with their relationship, Musa and Liesl have been one of the most followed couples in celebville and have gained hundreds of fans who have watched the pair celebrate their love with glee.

While the pair shared snaps and moments from their engagement, lobola negotiations and even their traditional wedding, it appears they chose to keep their white wedding ceremony to themselves.

Fans have been waiting with anticipation for the pair to have and show off their white wedding. However, as it turns out Musa and Liesl had their white wedding earlier this year on August 18.

The couple shared the news with stunning wedding snaps, as they celebrated their one month anniversary.

"'Oh my gosh, when is the white wedding happening' “Uhmmmm, about a month ago??!” My perfect anniversary. 18/8/2021,” Musa captioned his picture.

Musa wore a suit from Frank Bespoke, while Liesl looked beautiful in a wedding gown sourced by The Bridal Boutique, which describes itself as an exclusive bridal boutique for the modern bride.

Check out the pictures below: