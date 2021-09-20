‘Careful who you welcome into your personal space’ — Josiah De Disciple’s warning after Boohle interview
‘A few invites into my studio and home, and already you want to mess s**t up because of a podcast?’
Josiah, a former member of the amapiano group JazziDisciples, has warned his followers to be careful who they let in their private space, following comments made about his private life in a recent interview.
Josiah took to Twitter to after singer Boohle spoke about the correlation between her hit single Mama and Umsebenzi Wethu in an interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G.
“One thing I learnt is that be careful who you welcome into your personal space. A few invites into my studio and home, and already you wanna mess s**t up because of a podcast?” he wrote.
In the interview, Boohle said she was not addressing any rumours but suggested that she did not get along with the mother of Josiah’s child during her studio session recording at his home.
“The honest truth is there is not drama behind that song. I wrote the song Mama. I had just met Josiah...[if] I’d just met you how in the world would I know your business? I’d just come to his house, I see the wife and the kid and then I’m like okay fine, I’m just here to work. I wasn’t there for anything else,"
Boohle’s comments on the show have landed her in hot water, with many saying she was unnecessarily burning bridges with artists who helped her come up.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest was disappointed with the comments Boohle made about his role in the making of their hit single Siyathandana.
“This is so disappointing and I’ve watched it a few times. I won’t even explain anything about how this song was written but I have so much love for Boohle, man. One of the most gentle of souls I’ve met and we made magic together. May God bless her, May she make many more hits,” he wrote.
