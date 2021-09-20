‘Careful who you welcome into your personal space’ — Josiah De Disciple’s warning after Boohle interview

Josiah, a former member of the amapiano group JazziDisciples, has warned his followers to be careful who they let in their private space, following comments made about his private life in a recent interview.

Josiah took to Twitter to after singer Boohle spoke about the correlation between her hit single Mama and Umsebenzi Wethu in an interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G.

“One thing I learnt is that be careful who you welcome into your personal space. A few invites into my studio and home, and already you wanna mess s**t up because of a podcast?” he wrote.