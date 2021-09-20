Cassper Nyovest hits back at claims he hasn’t opened doors for young artists
Artist Cassper Nyovest isn't here for claims that he hasn't done anything to uplift struggling artists around him, saying his legacy has been making way for others from the beginning.
The criticism came after the star was recently spotted making sweet tracks in the UK.
Spotting the star in all his glory, a fan said it was nice to see Cassper's come up but asked him if it wasn't time to step back and open doors for other artists clamouring for the limelight.
@casspernyovest ‘The African boys is different innit’🔥... Insomnia had me on this live!!!...Fire emojisss🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/M298kXayDF— Dr_Simz (@Tino_Simz) September 17, 2021
Schooling the tweep, Cassper said he had been making efforts over the years to uplift artists around him and has helped others achieve the heights he has reached.
“That's what you don't get brother. I have opened doors for too many and I keep opening the door. I'm not competing, I am no longer trying to make money from music.
"I'm just having fun and telling my beautiful South African story. Without making music, I can't function. I would go crazy,” said Cassper.
That's what you don't get brother. I have opened doors for too many and I keep opening the door. Im not competing, I am no longer tryna make money from music. I'm just having fun & telling my beautiful South African story. Without making music i can't function. I would go crazy. https://t.co/FA8x8lXzgD— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 17, 2021
Many of his fans took to social to weigh in on the accusation, with some sharing their pride in what Cassper has achieved so far.
Check out the reactions below:
Eish the sad thing is sometimes you open doors for the young ones and then they laugh and say your verse was not needed 😪— Nathan Mangena (@NathanMangena1) September 17, 2021
Maybe also consider creating your legacy while still at it.. position yourself and own the game/assets. You need to open/kick doors for the young ones/new wave..talk about early investment.— Mfura_Mfura👑🇿🇦 (@MakwetuMfundo) September 17, 2021
I'm not a fan of @casspernyovest , but the disrespect he's getting lately is sickening. He is the Ronaldo of the music industry in SA— Blik Skottel (@TafutaLam) September 18, 2021
"What's Nyovest without music".....I Hope You Bought It— MulindaV01 😎💦 (@MulindaV01) September 17, 2021
Bro! The way you was dancing on that Vigro set, you are clearly having the time of your life daar in the UK— SAVAGE but l ain't 21 (@nige_lycle) September 17, 2021