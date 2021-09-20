Durban actress a new face on Netflix hit series 'Blood & Water'

There will be a new face on screen when the Netflix hit series Blood & Water's second season premieres on September 24.

Katishcka Kiara, a 23-year-old actress from Durban, plays Pauline, who forms an unlikely friendship and business partnership with season 1 character Reece.

“Their escapades intertwine with the rest of the story and with the other characters, causing even more drama to unfold!” Kiara told TimesLIVE.

“Pauline is very academic and she’s an overachiever ... so actually very similar to who I was in high school — but she also has an added edge, which makes her a very layered and interesting character to play.”

The show follows the journey of a teenager, Puleng Khumalo, who engineers her transfer to Parkhurst College in season 1 to investigate the 17-year-old cold case of her sister who was abducted at birth.

Kiara auditioned for the role last September, in the same month she signed with her Cape Town-based agent.

“I was in Durban and they informed me about the audition, which was to be in Cape Town the very next day. There were no flights available at such short notice but against all odds, I managed to find one for that same day that I found about the audition. I packed a bag and got on a flight to Cape Town. I arrived in Cape Town at 10pm that night and the audition was the next morning.

“It was a very exciting audition process where I worked with the director, Nosipho Dumisa, on the scene I had prepared. Much of the process focused on who I was as a person and what of myself I could bring to the character.

“After the audition I returned to Durban and, after a week of waiting, my agent finally called me to say that I got the job.”