TshisaLIVE

'In the end, it was all good energy' - DJ Speedsta and Nasty C bury their beef

20 September 2021 - 12:04 By Joy Mphande
DJ Speedsta and Nasty C make amends.
DJ Speedsta and Nasty C make amends.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Speedsta/ Nasty C

Nasty C and DJ Speedsta have proved again that there is life after Twars, burying the hatchet.

The two hip-hop stars took to social media recently to share an image of themselves all smiles together at an event.

“In the end it was all good energy,” Nasty C captioned his post.

Their long-time feud started when the hip-hop stars had a heated exchange on social media over who owned the song Bamm Bamm. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the time, Nasty C equated DJ Speedsta's sudden outburst to jealousy.

“I think it's more of a jealousy thing more than anything. I don't see how his [Speedsta's] initial point has to do with any of the stuff he went on to say. His first thing was that he gave me a song, which I tried to correct him on because he didn't.

“Then he only apologised for his mistake 10 tweets down the line ... like only then he admits that there might have been a problem with his wording in the first tweet. Something he should have said in the first place instead of going on and on”.

Reacting to the news in the comment section of their reunion posts, many were excited to see that the two had finally decided to let bygones be bygones.

READ MORE

Nasty C responds to DJ Speedsta's 'your album is s**t' dig

When Nasty said "Imagine having Speed in your name and not in your career. Could never be me," it was pretty much over!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Nasty C opens up about 'disappointing' DJ Speedsta twar: It's jealousy

Nasty C says he expected people to switch up on him after the Def Jam deal, but not Speedsta
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Song promos and ‘weak’ rappers — Inside Cassper and DJ Speedsta’s twar

'You turned sour because I outshined those you thought deserved it more than me. I keep saying, if you have something to say to me, meet me in the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Mini Bentley & ‘performance’ by mom! Inside Cassper’s son Khotso’s ... TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Musa and Liesl already had a white wedding & they looked amazing! TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Heartbroken Ntombi Mzolo buries her 3-year-old daughter Linile TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Heaven has gained another angel' -Ntombi Mzolo mourns the death of her daughter TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Cornet Mamabolo talks about 'difficult' last scene on 'Skeem Saam' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony