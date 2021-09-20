'In the end, it was all good energy' - DJ Speedsta and Nasty C bury their beef

Their long-time feud started when the hip-hop stars had a heated exchange on social media over who owned the song Bamm Bamm.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the time, Nasty C equated DJ Speedsta's sudden outburst to jealousy.

“I think it's more of a jealousy thing more than anything. I don't see how his [Speedsta's] initial point has to do with any of the stuff he went on to say. His first thing was that he gave me a song, which I tried to correct him on because he didn't.

“Then he only apologised for his mistake 10 tweets down the line ... like only then he admits that there might have been a problem with his wording in the first tweet. Something he should have said in the first place instead of going on and on”.

Reacting to the news in the comment section of their reunion posts, many were excited to see that the two had finally decided to let bygones be bygones.