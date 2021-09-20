‘Not voting is not an option’ — Shimza urges youth to make their vote count
As voter registrations wind down for the 2021 local elections, DJ and Afro-house musician Shimza has championed the youth of SA to get on the voter roll and get ticking at the polls.
Local government elections will be held across the country on November 1. Citizens can register online until midnight on Monday. Special voters are expected to be registered on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, the star weighed in the conversation about whether there is any party worth voting for in the upcoming local elections.
The Congo Congo star there is no room to not vote, regardless of your frustrations.
“Funny thing is that young people in SA think by not voting Ba laya someone else. Yes we are all frustrated but not voting is not an option!”
“Vote for who you feel will best serve you and your country. We need to vote. This is no joke.” he tweeted.
His comments split opinions.
Some agreed with him, urging the youth to make their votes count.
Others felt that instead of coming for people, the star should have addressed alleged corruption in government.
Shimza hit back at the criticism.
“I have no obligation to talk about things I don’t want to talk about. I’ll tweet about what I want to tweet about. If you don’t like that then don’t read my tweets. Simple” he said.