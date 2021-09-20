‘Not voting is not an option’ — Shimza urges youth to make their vote count

As voter registrations wind down for the 2021 local elections, DJ and Afro-house musician Shimza has championed the youth of SA to get on the voter roll and get ticking at the polls.

Local government elections will be held across the country on November 1. Citizens can register online until midnight on Monday. Special voters are expected to be registered on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the star weighed in the conversation about whether there is any party worth voting for in the upcoming local elections.