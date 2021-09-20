TshisaLIVE

Somizi returns to choreography after a two year break

20 September 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Somizi Mhlongo returns to choreography.
Somizi Mhlongo returns to choreography.
Image: Instagram/ Somizi

Somizi Mhlongo has announced his return to the world of dance as a choreographer after taking a break for two years. 

Taking to Instagram recently, the media personality shared a video clip of his first day rehearsing in a dance studio.

"Day one of dance rehearsals after two years of taking a break from choreographing. It's good to be back," he wrote.

This comes after Idols SA and Metro FM distanced themselves from Somizi amid abuse allegations.

Sunday World reported the star's estranged husband Mohale had claimed he was abused by Somizi, recalling alleged violent scenes that apparently happened before and after their wedding day and throughout their marriage.

Somizi denied the claims.

“Our relationship has had its ups and downs but I have never been physically or knowingly emotionally abusive towards my estranged husband. I vehemently deny the allegations of criminal acts towards him and would like to clear my name of that defamation," he said in a statement.

Somizi's fans 'not OK' after first 'Idols SA' episode without him

"Somizi can’t be replaced. The show is so vanilla without him," said one fan, even though other people begged to differ.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

M-Net asks Somizi to take ‘time off’ ‘Idols SA’ amid abuse allegations

M-Net has issued a statement saying media personality Somizi Mhlongo’s role on 'Idols SA' has been put on ice as he deals with abuse allegations made ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Somizi denies abuse allegations by 'estranged' husband - says Mohale's 'not a victim'

Somizi claims he's never been abusive towards Mohale and added, "I am at this stage not at liberty to dive deeper into the details but can state that ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Mini Bentley & ‘performance’ by mom! Inside Cassper’s son Khotso’s ... TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Musa and Liesl already had a white wedding & they looked amazing! TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Heartbroken Ntombi Mzolo buries her 3-year-old daughter Linile TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Heaven has gained another angel' -Ntombi Mzolo mourns the death of her daughter TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Cornet Mamabolo talks about 'difficult' last scene on 'Skeem Saam' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony