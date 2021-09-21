Cassper Nyovest fan with cystic fibrosis will be receiving life-changing surgery after his help
Rapper Cassper Nyovest's efforts to raise funds for a fan in need of a lung transplant have been a massive success.
The fan, 26-six-year-old Nompilo Dlamini, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, appealed for help earlier this year to fund an expensive lung transplant in India.
After hearing about Nompilo's plight, Cassper put the word out to his followers.
Through crowdfunding and a R150k donation from Cass, Nompilo revealed this week that she has met her goal and can finally receive the life-changing surgery she needs.
She announced to her followers on Twitter that she will be leaving for India on September 26 to undergo the procedure and is over the moon.
Nompilo also took the time to thank the Siyathandana musician for all his assistance.
“Good news I've waited for since July! I'm finally leaving to get my lungs in India.”
“I'm beyond excited. Cassper Nyovest, thank you so much” she wrote.
Mufasa caught wind of the news, sending all his love.
Many fans were singing the star's praises on the TL, with the Doc Shebeleza star inspiring others through his kindness and ever-willing to help attitude.
