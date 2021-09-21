TshisaLIVE

Fans dig up A-Reece post claiming he had a J. Cole feature

21 September 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Fans call out A-Reece for anticipated J. Cole feature.
Image: Via Twitter

Fans have dug up an old Twitter post by A-Reece from nearly a decade ago and want answers.

In the tweet the rapper claimed to have received a verse from American rapper J. Cole for his upcoming EP Browniez.

"J. Cole just emailed me his verse for a joint y'all gon' get in that Brownie EP. It's hella. But it's safe to say I murked home boy," A-Reece wrote.

While A-Reece has since remained mum on the feature and not shared any song featuring the American artist, fans took to social media calling him out for his claims.

Although A-Reece has not yet featured J. Cole, he has undoubtedly received recognition from the US. 

A-Reece featured Los Angeles rapper Joey Fatts in a single titiled Where You At  released in May this year, and there are talks of them soon set to release a mixtape together.  

A-Reece has Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden singing his praises and recommending his song Hibachi.

"Today’s Discovered on Apple Music artist is South African rapper and songwriter A-Reece. Tune in at 3:55 ET to catch his single Hibachi and add it to your library," he wrote on Twitter.

Ms Cosmo's advice for A-Reece: 'I want to see him doing things'

"The problem with A-Reece is that the music is out but when do we see him. I want to see him doing things,” said Ms Cosmo
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'His pen game is at J Cole level': A-Reece fans sing #TTTM's praises

'What?! Were Cole and Kendrick ghostwriting for Reece?"
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Fans still hopeful after finding out Shane Eagle ain't signed to J Cole's Dreamville

Sorry fam but Shane Eagle ain't signed under J Cole's label (at least not yet).
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
