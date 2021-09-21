Fans dig up A-Reece post claiming he had a J. Cole feature
Fans have dug up an old Twitter post by A-Reece from nearly a decade ago and want answers.
In the tweet the rapper claimed to have received a verse from American rapper J. Cole for his upcoming EP Browniez.
"J. Cole just emailed me his verse for a joint y'all gon' get in that Brownie EP. It's hella. But it's safe to say I murked home boy," A-Reece wrote.
J.COLE JUST EMAILED ME HIS VERSE FOR A JOINT Y'ALL GON GET IN THAT #BROWNIEZEP . IT'S HELLA ....BUT IT'S SAFE TO SAY I MURKED HOME BOY— A-REECE. (@reece_youngking) September 8, 2014
While A-Reece has since remained mum on the feature and not shared any song featuring the American artist, fans took to social media calling him out for his claims.
This won't make us to judge him— thelilsaintservant (@mosadhladhla6) September 20, 2021
WE SLIME UNDERSTAND
@JColeNC @Dreamville why y'all holding that verse back?? 😏 https://t.co/mccmSxj3jH— 𝕶𝖆𝖒𝖔.♠️ (@_yourstrulyk2) September 20, 2021
Although A-Reece has not yet featured J. Cole, he has undoubtedly received recognition from the US.
A-Reece featured Los Angeles rapper Joey Fatts in a single titiled Where You At released in May this year, and there are talks of them soon set to release a mixtape together.
A-Reece has Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden singing his praises and recommending his song Hibachi.
"Today’s Discovered on Apple Music artist is South African rapper and songwriter A-Reece. Tune in at 3:55 ET to catch his single Hibachi and add it to your library," he wrote on Twitter.