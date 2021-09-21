Say what?! Cassper Nyovest is taking a break from booze until December

After announcing his new alcohol range, Cassper Nyovest has revealed he's taking a break from alcohol until the official launch.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the rapper said he will only be drinking his own beverage Don Billiato this festive season and wearing his 990 sneakers in collaboration with Drip Footwear.

"That's it! I'm not drinking any more alcohol until I drop Billiato in stores this December! That's all we drinking this festive. Don Billiato on ice! Also, I'm only wearing Rf990s !because I trust my sauce," he wrote, plugging his hustles hard.