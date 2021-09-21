Say what?! Cassper Nyovest is taking a break from booze until December
After announcing his new alcohol range, Cassper Nyovest has revealed he's taking a break from alcohol until the official launch.
Taking to Twitter on Monday, the rapper said he will only be drinking his own beverage Don Billiato this festive season and wearing his 990 sneakers in collaboration with Drip Footwear.
"That's it! I'm not drinking any more alcohol until I drop Billiato in stores this December! That's all we drinking this festive. Don Billiato on ice! Also, I'm only wearing Rf990s !because I trust my sauce," he wrote, plugging his hustles hard.
Speaking about this venture in an interview on YFM, Cassper said he was approached by a renowned "alcohol guru" who offered to help him create his own beverage.
Although the rapper has not made it clear what kind of spirit his beverage is, he's referred to it as the “taste of wealth” and says it is an untapped market.
"We're launching with one flavour. One of the things I was thinking of making was a gin, and I was thinking of also making a vodka after some research I did. The vision is long-term," he said.
Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has applauded Cassper on this business move.
"Well done brother! You keep changing the game Don Billiato!" he wrote.
