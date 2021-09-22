From excitement to horror: Rising star Mfana Kah Gogo details near-death experience
Moments after securing a major record deal, Mfana Kah Gogo nearly lost his life in a car accident.
The 17-year-old rising amapiano star told TshisaLIVE the tragic accident happened last Friday while he and his team were traveling back home after signing a music deal with Sony Music.
"The accident happened when I had just finished signing and was traveling back to KwaZulu-Natal. It scared me so much that I was afraid to get into any car after that, but I'm grateful to be alive."
"We are all fine. It was all through luck that not one got hurt."
😩😭 sbonge ukuthi umuntu usaphila ne team yonke ayinalutho 😩🙏🏽 jehova mkhulu 🙌🏾Posted by Mfana kah gogo on Friday, September 17, 2021
Grateful to be alive and get a second chance, Mfana Kah Gogo said he can't wait to release his first single Jabula on Friday.
The star went viral when his manager shared a video of him recording in studio.
"I started doing amapiano last December. The sound is just different. I didn't think to record myself, but my manager started taking a video of me. Then everything changed from there. I was even a little scared when it happened"
He started singing at church at a young age and is hoping to make his family proud.
"I grew up in a home of people who enjoyed singing. My grandmother used to take me to church where I'd see people enjoy singing. People would call me Mfana Kah Gogo because I'm always with my grandmother, everywhere she goes.
"My father is no longer with us but my mother is very happy for me. My grandmother is also happy because she has been praying for me."
Juggling academic life and a hectic music schedule has been a breeze for the star, and his family have been making that he has a timetable that does not compromise his studies.
"They've advised me to continue studying and make sure I schedule my time correctly because it's not for them, it's to secure a good future for myself."
Mfana Kah Gogo said his story shows that when you believe in yourself nothing can stand in your way.
"I want people to know that no matter what is going on in their lives, and it helps to talk to people you don't know because keeping quiet doesn't help, you must also believe in yourself. Don't doubt yourself."