From excitement to horror: Rising star Mfana Kah Gogo details near-death experience

Grateful to be alive and get a second chance, Mfana Kah Gogo said he can't wait to release his first single Jabula on Friday.

The star went viral when his manager shared a video of him recording in studio.

"I started doing amapiano last December. The sound is just different. I didn't think to record myself, but my manager started taking a video of me. Then everything changed from there. I was even a little scared when it happened"

He started singing at church at a young age and is hoping to make his family proud.

"I grew up in a home of people who enjoyed singing. My grandmother used to take me to church where I'd see people enjoy singing. People would call me Mfana Kah Gogo because I'm always with my grandmother, everywhere she goes.

"My father is no longer with us but my mother is very happy for me. My grandmother is also happy because she has been praying for me."