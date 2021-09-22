Halala! Zandie Gumede welcomes her bundle of joy

Congratulations are in order for Zandie Gumede, née Khumalo, and her husband Mhlo as they have become proud first-time parents after welcoming their baby Zenala, whose name inspired the title of the singer’s EP.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the singer shared a video of a precious moment with her newborn while feeding her from her hospital bed at Shelly Beach Hospital.

Praising God for her baby's safe arrival, the singer expressed her gratitude.

“Somandla lifezekisiwe icebo lakho. Zifikile izinsuku Zenala,” she wrote.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the songstress said she would've preferred to keep this part of her life private because it was “sacred” but she had adjusted to the nature and demands of being a public figure.

“This is a very sacred moment for me and my family, which is why we kept it to ourselves for so long. If it was up to us we would have kept this to ourselves forever but because of the nature of business I'm in I had no choice,” she said.