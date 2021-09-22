Hold up! what? Nadia Nakai trends after Vic Mensa shows off his new 'bae'

The internet is a mess after US musician Vic Mensa posted a video of himself with his supposed new bae less than a month after Mzansi found out that he broke up with SA rapper Nadia Nakai.

Those who wholeheartedly loved Nadia and Vic as a couple were left heartbroken after Nadia confirmed their break-up earlier this month.

So when fans spotted a video posted to the U Mad hitmaker Vic's Instagram story, wherein he seemed to celebrating his new flame, they had a hard time understanding.

In the video, Vic can be seen out and about all cuddled up with a woman, who evidently isn't Nadia.

Here's the viral video clip below: